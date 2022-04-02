[Watch] Omos showcases impressive hidden talent at WaleMania ahead of WrestleMania 

Omos faces perhaps the toughest challenge of his career this weekend at WrestleMania when he takes on Bobby Lashley. Ahead of the show, it appears that the giant is preparing himself for the match by partying with Wale.

The rapper annually throws a WaleMania party and this year Omos was seemingly the guest of honor and was able to steal the show. The former RAW Tag Team Champion delivered an incredible rap to the crowd which proved that he has so much more charisma for WWE to delve into.

The video can be viewed at this link and several other videos of Omos' performance have also been shared online.

Wale's party shows that Omos can be comfortable with a mic in his hand; this moment could possibly be a preview of quite the character change for the future.

Omos will take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 this weekend

WrestleMania Sunday is absolutely stacked. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to bring down the curtain on the show with their unification clash. The show will also see Omos make his singles debut on the Grandest Stage of Them All when he takes on Bobby Lashley.

The former WWE Champion returned last week on RAW in order to accept Omos' challenge for the biggest show of the year. In recent months, the giant has wreaked havoc on the red brand and has brushed aside every man who has stood in his way.

Omos started out his main roster career as the bouncer for RAW Underground before being moved into a bodyguard position for AJ Styles. The two men quickly became an official tag team. Their alliance proved fruitful, as they won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Omos and The Phenomenal One were a dominant force on the red brand for a long while before they were dethroned by Riddle and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2021. Omos would eventually turn on Styles in December, before embarking on a journey as a singles star.

The RAW giant will surely look to continue his undefeated streak at this year's 'Mania, however, he will have a tough task ahead of him as Lashley is coming to make a statement.

