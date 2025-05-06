[WATCH] Pat McAfee nearly makes a huge botch during his segment with Gunther on RAW

Pat McAfee had a face-to-face segment with Gunther on Monday Night RAW, and he nearly made a huge botch at the start of that segment, only to quickly recover.

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce had to take a step back in a face-to-face segment between the voice of WWE, Pat McAfee, and ex-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. As you probably know, there has been an intense, heated rivalry that has stemmed since the RAW after WrestleMania, when Gunther took out McAfee.

In the video below, you can see Pat McAfee nearly slip through the ropes and have a fall. Thankfully, he managed to recover just in time to prevent an embarrassing moment.

The segment itself saw McAfee tell Gunther off and stand up for Michael Cole, whom the former World Champion tried to bully on RAW. Pat said that Cole had the right to have his opinion on Gunther and vowed to expose the Ring General.

On the other hand, Gunther refused to launch any attack on the commentator, choosing the route of psychological warfare instead. He told McAfee that only the grace of god could lift his arms off his throat.

This is the biggest grudge match at Backlash, and it looks like it will be intense.

