  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • [WATCH] Pat McAfee nearly makes a huge botch during his segment with Gunther on RAW

[WATCH] Pat McAfee nearly makes a huge botch during his segment with Gunther on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 06, 2025 02:16 GMT
Things got heated quickly (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
Things got heated quickly (Picture Courtesy: RAW on Netflix)

Pat McAfee had a face-to-face segment with Gunther on Monday Night RAW, and he nearly made a huge botch at the start of that segment, only to quickly recover.

Ad

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce had to take a step back in a face-to-face segment between the voice of WWE, Pat McAfee, and ex-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. As you probably know, there has been an intense, heated rivalry that has stemmed since the RAW after WrestleMania, when Gunther took out McAfee.

In the video below, you can see Pat McAfee nearly slip through the ropes and have a fall. Thankfully, he managed to recover just in time to prevent an embarrassing moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The segment itself saw McAfee tell Gunther off and stand up for Michael Cole, whom the former World Champion tried to bully on RAW. Pat said that Cole had the right to have his opinion on Gunther and vowed to expose the Ring General.

On the other hand, Gunther refused to launch any attack on the commentator, choosing the route of psychological warfare instead. He told McAfee that only the grace of god could lift his arms off his throat.

Ad

This is the biggest grudge match at Backlash, and it looks like it will be intense.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications