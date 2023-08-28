Watch: Popular WWE faction pays tribute to Bray Wyatt during recent live event

The WWE Universe was shocked to their core when Triple H announced Bray Wyatt's tragic demise ahead of SmackDown. Today, the Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar paid their tributes to the fallen star during a recent live event.

Earlier this week, Bray Wyatt left the world unexpectedly soon due to a heart attack. The Eater of Worlds was on a hiatus for months and very little was revealed about his illness before the unfortunate news was announced and shocked the world of professional wrestling.

Several superstars from past and present paid tribute to the former Fiend through their social media. Today, WWE shared a video featuring Latino World Order's Santos Escobar and United States Champion Rey Mysterio, who paid their tributes during a recent live event in Cape Girardeau. Check it out:

"@reymysterio & @EscobarWWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt at #WWECapeGirardeau. ❤️❤️❤️"

Expand Tweet

In the past, Rey Mysterio had to honor of facing Wyatt in multi-man matches throughout their careers. Unfortunately, Santos Escobar never got the opportunity to share the ring with The Eater of Worlds.

WWE paid tributes to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown

Earlier this year, the professional wrestling industry lost not one but two superstars over the course of a week. Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk both left the wrestling world emptier than it was before.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show opened with the members of the locker room that came out to pay tribute to Wyatt and Funk after their tragic demise.

The show continued with more tributes and matches honoring the fallen heroes. A Hardcore Tag Team match involving Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes took place to honor Terry Funk, which The Profits won.

Meanwhile, LA Knight came out and cut a promo to honor Wyatt. In the main event of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight defeated The Fiend's first opponent, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.