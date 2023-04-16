[WATCH] Popular WWE legend looks incredibly jacked at 58 years old

It looks like former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman is spending a lot of time at the gym, judging by his physique.

Martin Wright worked on WWE's main roster during 2005-09 and donned the character of The Boogeyman. He was quite popular among WWE fans back then. Over the years, he has made several appearances for the company.

The Boogeyman recently shared a video on his official Twitter handle. He can be seen showing off his incredible physique while working out at the gym. At 58 years old, The Boogeyman is in amazing shape. Check out the clip below:

The Boogeyman's last WWE match was eight long years ago

On the March 2, 2009 episode of ECW, Kane defeated The Boogeyman in singles competition. He was let go soon after. He made his return at the 2015 Royal Rumble event and participated in the annual free-for-all that was won by Roman Reigns.

The Boogeyman was one of the most unique characters on SmackDown back in the day. In 2012, Wright gave an interview on Wrestling Reality on TribLIVE Radio and opened up about Vince McMahon. He revealed that McMahon gave him the opportunity to do what he wanted with the character:

“So fun working with Edge and Lita, popping up behind the couch. Vince also gave me the opportunity to have character license. He just let the character take off.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

The Boogeyman competed against some of the biggest names in the business in his heyday. His biggest outing was quite possibly an Intergender Handicap match that took place on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 22 in 2006. At the mega event, he defeated Booker T and Queen Sharmell in a quick 4-minute bout.

Do you remember The Boogeyman's short-lived stint in the 2000s? Would you like to see him make a return for another run?

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes