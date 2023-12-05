Watch: Popular WWE tag team appears confident as they arrive ahead of major match on RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will see two tag teams do battle in hopes of securing a future title shot. One of those teams is very confident going into tonight's match.

World Wrestling Entertainment previously announced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox for tonight. The match preview states that both teams are trying to make names for themselves, and a win will move them closer to a title shot.

Natalya and Nox are back to square one after losing to Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven last week, while Carter and Chance are looking to earn their first main roster title shot.

As seen below, the company's official Instagram account released a video of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions arriving at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, for tonight's show. The Spitfire Warriors are all smiles and seemingly full of confidence as they prepare to face their veteran opponents.

WWE veteran Natalya comments on upcoming tag team match

WWE veteran Natalya took to X this evening to comment on the match against the former NXT Superstars, noting that this is another first-time-ever bout for the company.

The Queen of Harts seemed excited to face the duo of Katana and Kayden but also issued her latest warning to the Women's Tag Team Champions.

RAW is also scheduled to feature DIY vs. Imperium in a 2 of 3 Falls Match, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, The Creed Brothers vs. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, plus Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

