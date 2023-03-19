[Watch] Priceless reaction by Rhea Ripley as she takes cover behind ringside personnel during WWE live event

WWE hosted a house show at the Fargodome in Fargo on March 18, 2023. Rhea Ripley was one of the many top superstars who headlined the event on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ripley competed against Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match at the show. She gave Big Mami Cool a tough fight and ultimately won the matchup to gain some momentum ahead of her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

During the contest, Ripley dodged a clothesline from her opponent. Raquel did the same and dropped The Eradicator with a shoulder block, which led to her exiting the ring.

Rhea Ripley ran right into the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor, and hid behind her for cover, assuming it was her Dom-Dom. Check out the video below:

Hilariously, Ripley blamed Alicia for getting too close to her, as can be seen in the video. Her priceless reaction was followed by The Eradicator and the ring announcer exchanging a few words before Ripley prepared to make it back to the ring.

Rhea Ripley also taunted a WWE legend during the contest

Not only did Rhea Ripley defeat Big Mami Cool in the Fargodome, but she also taunted a legend during the contest. Rhea is part of The Judgment Day, which consists of Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik has been in a rivalry with Rey Mysterio for several months, and Ripley has helped him make his father's life miserable. The two have also been seen on-screen as a couple in WWE over the past few months.

Fans saw her tease a 619 on Rodriguez, but Ripley pulled out at the last moment. Instead, she punished her opponent by repeatedly driving her into the ring ropes.

The 619 is Rey Mysterio’s signature move, and Dominik has been using the move in his matches. It is not the first time that The Eradicator has taunted the WWE legend by teasing fans during live shows.

