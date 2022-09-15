[Watch] R-Truth shares hilarious video of popular WWE Superstar "Barnyard Flexin"

R-Truth's latest music single, "Barnyard Flexin", is sweeping across the WWE roster.

Truth has been making his own music throughout his professional wrestling career. His latest music video for Barnyard Flexin dropped at the end of August. You can check it out by clicking here.

R-Truth recently took to social media to share a video of himself and New Day's Xavier Woods dancing to Barnyard Flexin, tweeting out:

"I showed him…and then he said “Hit Tha Music!! *hands raised emoji* *crying laughing emoji* My dawg @AustinCreedWins #Barnyardflexin wit me!! Thank you my dawg *praying hands emoji* *hands raised emoji* *flame emoji* AND you Killt it!!! @JTRX44"

You can check out the video in the embedded tweet below:

R-Truth wants Kevin Owens to do Barnyard Flexin with him next

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were guests on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Late in the show, Truth was a surprise guest, much to the delight of the RAW Superstars.

When asked by the host if he'd love to do a Barnyard Flexin video with Kevin Owens, Truth was very excited about the idea, and Kevin Owens confirmed that he'd do it.

"Brah I would love to, but one thing about KO you gotta catch KO on the right day," R-Truth said. You gotta catch him on the right day!"

"For you, any day is the right day though," Kevin Owens responded. "Let's be honest, anytime you need me!"

"That's true. He's always said that, man," R-Truth responded. "I'm gonna see if I can get Kevin to Barnyard Flex for me y'all."

"I will barnyard flex like there's no tomorrow!" Kevin Owens confirmed. [Timestamp: 55:45 - 56:06]

WWE @WWE



Hear about their first time traveling together and how they've continued traveling together ever since!



#WWETheBump Surprise! @FightOwensFight 's longtime traveling buddy, @RonKillings , is here!Hear about their first time traveling together and how they've continued traveling together ever since! Surprise! @FightOwensFight's longtime traveling buddy, @RonKillings, is here! Hear about their first time traveling together and how they've continued traveling together ever since! 😂#WWETheBump https://t.co/HgqTiSTgA1

What are your thoughts on Truth's Barnyard Flexin video with Xavier Woods? Does it get you more excited to see Kevin Owens do it in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

