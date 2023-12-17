[WATCH] Randy Orton forced to wait at ringside before confronting Roman Reigns due to commercial break

Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and others were involved in an awkward moment during a commercial break on last week's edition of SmackDown.

On SmackDown last Friday, The Viper confronted The Bloodline and told Reigns that he was coming for him. Orton also said that the voices in his head told him that The Tribal Chief was scared of him.

While Orton was making his way to the ring to confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, the show cut to a commercial break. WWE's timing was off, though, as can be seen in this fan-captured footage. In the clip, Orton can be seen passing time, and Reigns keeps his focus away from Orton during the commercial break.

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are arch-rivals

This isn't the first time that Orton and Reigns are going to collide on WWE TV. The duo's rivalry dates way back to about a decade ago. Their first-ever big singles encounter took place at SummerSlam 2014, shortly after The Shield's implosion. Reigns was victorious over Orton that night.

Last year, Orton made a blunt statement about Reigns. The Viper predicted that a few years down the line, Reigns would be in Hollywood making movies while he would still be in WWE.

“I don’t care if Roman Reigns… I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be, that I did it longer than anybody.” [H/T First Sportz]

Reigns and The Bloodline destroyed Orton and Matt Riddle in May last year, following which Orton went on a hiatus. The veteran now seems focused on his goal to exact revenge on Reigns for the events of last year.

