[WATCH] Randy Orton gets mocked by LA Knight during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, LA Knight mocked Randy Orton during his entrance.

Orton, who made his way out to the ring before Knight, stood on top of Bobby Lashley's pod and did his signature pose.

This eventually led Knight to do the same while standing on top of Orton's pod. The Megastar directed the crowd into doing a "LA Knight, yeah" chant as The Viper closely watched on.

Check out Knight posing on top of Orton's pod:

Similar to the five other superstars, Knight also aimed to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 and challenge Seth Rollins for his title. However, his plans were spoiled by AJ Styles, who interfered in the chamber match and attacked The Megastar with a steel chair.

The attack by The Phenomenal One has seemingly set up a match between him and Knight at WrestleMania XL.

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Knight defeated Ivar in his qualification match. Styles, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the match as Drew McIntyre defeated him. McIntyre would go on to win the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match.

