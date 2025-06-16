Watch: Randy Orton's former WrestleMania opponent suddenly uses an RKO at recent show

Randy Orton's RKO is among the most popular finishes in WWE history and also one that has been aped by many in the business. While it's not easy to execute the maneuver, TNA star Joe Hendry seems to have aced his recent attempt.

Randy Orton and Hendry are no strangers to each other, as they went to war at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Kevin Owens was initially slated to be The Viper's opponent, but he pulled out due to mounting injuries. While several big-ticket names were rumored to replace Owens, none expected Hendry to show up at The Show of Shows to thunderous applause from the Nevada crowd.

Despite a spirited showing, Joe Hendry went down, eating RKO's both during and even after the match. Now, close to two months after 'Mania, Hendry has pulled out an RKO from his arsenal during his match at AAA: TripleMania, where he competed in a four-way match for Moose's TNA X Division Championship.

Check out the spot below:

Hendry ultimately failed to win as Moose retained his title in a match that also featured El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and El Mesias. It remains to be seen if Joe Hendry paying a homage to Randy Orton elicits a reaction from the latter.

