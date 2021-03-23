WATCH: The Fiend destroys Randy Orton on WWE RAW; WrestleMania match confirmed

The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's return was the biggest news coming out of WWE Fastlane last night. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton summoned The Fiend to the show's main event.

Orton claimed that he did not finish the job at WWE TLC 2020 when he burned The Fiend in the middle of the ring and would end it tonight. This led to Alexa Bliss coming out before the lights went out and The Fiend appeared behind Randy Orton in the ring.

Surprisingly, Randy Orton took out a gas container and started pouring the liquid on The Fiend, who was letting it happen. Rather than burning him again, Orton delivered an RKO.

Alexa Bliss entered the ring, and The Fiend got up behind Randy Orton and hit him with the Mandible Claw, followed by Sister Abigail.

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt officially announced for WrestleMania 37

As Randy Orton was lying in the ring, Alexa Bliss pointed towards the WrestleMania sign. With that, Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been made official for WrestleMania 37, which takes place less than three weeks from now.

The Fiend appeared in the same burnt and melted look as at WWE Fastlane last night and even the WrestleMania match poster showed him in that form. It looks like he will be continuing this appearance for some time.

