[WATCH] Randy Orton writhes in pain after WWE referee raises his hand; immediately reveals he was playing a prank

Randy Orton was involved in a hilarious moment with WWE referee Ryan Tran on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Viper feigned getting hurt while the referee was raising his hand following his big victory on the blue brand.

On SmackDown tonight, a Fatal Four-Way was contested as the first round match of the King of the Ring tournament. Orton took on Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Aleister Black in a multi-man match and was the winner when all was said and done.

After Randy Orton's win, referee Ryan Tran raised his hand, and The Viper decided to troll him. He hinted at getting hurt as soon as the referee held his hand up, leaving the latter concerned. Orton then immediately told the referee that he was kidding and let him raise his hand properly.

On the June 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, Orton will take on Sami Zayn in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. Zayn advanced to the second round by defeating Penta, Bron Breakker, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match on RAW. The winner of Orton vs Zayn will advance to the finals of the tournament, set to be held at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

