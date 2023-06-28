[Watch] - Raquel Rodriguez has a huge meltdown after WWE RAW goes off the air

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez was irate with Ronda Rousey stealing a victory on RAW this week.

On the go-home episode of RAW before Money in the Bank, Raquel found herself in a singles matchup against The Baddest Woman on The Planet. The two stars went to war with each other while their respective partners, Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler, watched from ringside. Liv, in fact, started battling with Shayna on the outside, which distracted Rodriguez. Rousey used this window of opportunity to roll her up and steal the victory.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Raquel and Liv on RAW Talk this week. The former NXT Champion was flabbergasted by what happened earlier in the evening. In fact, Raquel was too angry to even talk and wanted revenge on the Unified Women's Tag Team Champions.

"You wanna know what we think? [Speaks Spanish]... I am done with them..."

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan with face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money in the Bank

The Unified Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenge the formidable team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler got the better of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre this past Friday on SmackDown to unify the women's tag team titles. However, Raquel, who was at ringside throughout the match, challenged the duo to defend their titles. Shayna taunted Rodriguez for not having a partner, and just then, Liv Morgan made her return.

WWE made the matchup official for Money in the Bank, where Liv and Raquel will finally have the opportunity to win back the titles they never lost in the first place.

Do you think Raquel and Liv with dethrone Shayna and Rousey? Let us know in the comments section below.

