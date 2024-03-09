WATCH: Real-life Bloodline member brutally assaults referee after WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown featured an amazing segment involving The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns having a verbal battle against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. What happened after the show also made headlines.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, real-life Bloodline member Nia Jax squared off against longtime rival Becky Lynch in a dark match. While The Man captured the victory after putting her opponent through the table, Jax unleashed her frustration on a referee at ringside.

In a viral tweet by @danielcantmiss, Nia Jax was seen choking a referee outside the ring after her match while Becky Lynch held the microphone to share a moment with fans. Fans can watch the video below.

While something like that may have been fined if done outside kayfabe, the moment certainly added to the multi-time Women's Champion's onscreen character leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40.

Should Nia Jax join The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown leading to WrestleMania 40?

While Nia Jax is a real-life member of Roman Reigns and The Rock's family, she hasn't been a part of The Bloodline faction on WWE SmackDown. That might change on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and it could be best for business.

Jax is an organic heel who receives nuclear heat from fans, which is exactly what will add to the hatred towards Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown. Also, she has had her clashes with Becky Lynch, who is the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber winner and arguably the most-supported babyface in the Women's division.

We must consider Becky Lynch is the real-life wife of Seth Rollins, who will clash against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. Becky and Nia's rivalry can seamlessly be intertwined with Cody Rhodes' ongoing storyline against Roman Reigns, leading to an epic conclusion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

All these factors may make one think Nia Jax will certainly join The Rock and Roman Reigns very soon, but we can only speculate. The truth will reveal itself on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

