[WATCH] Released WWE star shows video of Rhea Ripley chopping him 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley can be seen chopping a released star in a throwback video shared by the latter on Twitch.

Mace and Mansoor have been regularly streaming on Twitch since the duo was released from WWE. They have been receiving massive support from fans on their Twitch streams lately.

During the latest stream, an old clip was shared in which Mansoor was seen hanging out with Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare suddenly chopped Mansoor hard, as seen in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Mansoor and others were invited to the premiere of the movie Fighting With My Family, which was based on the career of Paige (aka Saraya).

Rhea Ripley has come a long way in her WWE career

It's been quite some time since Ripley made her way to WWE's main roster. She is currently one of the hottest acts on TV and boasts a massive fan following on social media.

In 2021, Ripley chatted with Sports Illustrated ahead of WrestleMania 37 and revealed her goals on the main roster. Here's what she said:

"I want to be [at] the top of the food chain. There is so much opportunity [sic] for me here. I’ve dipped my toes into the main roster before, but the RAW roster is so deep, and this is the first time for so many new matches. And now I have the chance to wrestle Asuka, who is the best in the world at what she does. My first goal on Monday Night RAW is to be champion, and that’s the chance I have at WrestleMania." [H/T SI]

At WrestleMania in 2021, Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women's Title by defeating Asuka. Fast forward two years; she is the current Women's World Champion. She has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

In the comments section below, drop your reactions to this hilarious clip of Ripley's 'attack' on Mansoor.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.