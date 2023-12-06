[WATCH] Rey Mysterio announces major Dominik Mysterio match after injury rules out popular WWE star

Rey Mysterio appeared on tonight's episode of WWE NXT to make a major announcement regarding Dominik Mysterio and his North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio will be defending his title this Saturday at NXT Deadline. The Judgment Day member appeared on tonight's edition of NXT and tried to get out of defending the title on Saturday due to Wes Lee being ruled out of the match.

He was interrupted by Rey Mysterio, who told his son that he would be defending the title against Dragon Lee this weekend. The Hall of Famer added that he will be in Dragon Lee's corner for the match on Saturday night.

"What's up, son? In fact, you will be defending the North American Title at Deadline. And to be more clear, I'll be at Deadline to see this title match take place. I'll be in the corner of the man who is going to take that North American Championship away from you. Oh and that man is my brother, the future of lucha libre, Dragon Lee. Good luck son!" he said. [From 00:09 - 00:49]

Rey lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel after Santos Escobar betrayed him. It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio can retain his title when he defends against Dragon Lee on Saturday.

