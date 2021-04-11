WATCH: Rey Mysterio features in first-look teaser of WWE 2K22

On the first night of WrestleMania 37, we got a great-looking teaser for the next installment in the WWE 2K series. Rey Mysterio was heavily featured in the 30-second teaser, showing off some stellar graphics and the classic 619 in action.

2K skipped out on 2K21 last year. The previous installment, WWE 2K20, failed in nearly every sense of the word. With poor graphics, janky gameplay, and full of bugs, fans of the series were sorely disappointed in the finished product. The criticism was so great that the game appeared on several "worst of 2019" lists and even now is seen as an example of what not to do in AAA gaming.

Luckily, 2K has had some time to work out the issues and prepare for the next game in the series. On April 8th, they revealed a teaser letting fans know that something big was coming during WrestleMania 37. With the latest console generation hitting shelves in late 2020, they've had a lot of time to make this one not just compatible but shine with the newer, more powerful consoles.

Rey Mysterio stars in WWE 2K22 teaser

At night one of WrestleMania 37, we got a short teaser for the company's next big game, WWE 2K22. The Lucha Legend and multi-time WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was the focus of the thirty-second video. We got a great look at his character model, plus the iconic 619.

For those fans of the Swiss Superman, 2K gave us a short look at how he'd look in the game as well, though he wound up on the wrong end of the 619. Silver lining, though, folks. Cesaro joined Rey Mysterio in the first official teaser for the next game, and that's pretty big.

What'd you think of the teaser? What would you like to see next for WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments below.