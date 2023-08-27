The United States Champion Rey Mysterio recently invited WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton to join the LWO.

The issue started earlier this week on SmackDown when Kayla was backstage interviewing Damage CTRL before IYO SKY's match against Zelina Vega. Bayley took issue with Braxton favoring Vega's chances over the current WWE Women's Champion.

The Role Model suggested that Kayla was trying to get a spot in LWO with her line of questioning. She even joked that the correspondent would be a good fit for the stable because they only hire short people.

Kayla Braxton later caught up with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on SmackDown LowDown. The two stars spoke about Rey's win over Grayson Waller and even discussed the matches they have next week on SmackDown and Payback.

Toward the end of the interview, The Hall of Famer mentioned that Kayla is always welcome to join their faction.

"You're always welcome to join. Always." [From 1:05 - 1:08]

You can watch the video here:

Rey Mysterio will face Austin Theory at Payback

With just a week remaining for his US title defense at Payback, Rey Mysterio also shared a message for his challenger, Austin Theory. He claimed that he would teach Theory a lesson and end this rivalry once and for all.

"This Sautrday at Payback, I think I'm definitely gonna put Austin in his place now and show him that this United States title is now with the LWO." [From 00:50 - 1:04]

Expand Tweet

However, Mysterio and his protégé Santos Escobar will face the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller next week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if LWO can pick up a huge momentum-building win before Payback.

What are your thoughts on Rey as the United States Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.