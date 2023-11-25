WATCH: Rhea Ripley barks at a male superstar on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Judgment Day once again retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, thanks to a huge assist by Rhea Ripley.

The closing moments of the match saw Ripley cause a distraction, leading to Damian Priest and Finn Balor's victory, as Balor pinned Montez Ford after hitting the Coup de Grace.

Post-match, Ripley repeatedly mocked Ford. The reigning Women's World Champion was also seen barking at the 33-year-old superstar as The Judgment Day continued their celebrations inside the ring.

The Survivor Series Premium Live Event will be a huge night for The Judgment Day. The faction will feature in the Men's WarGames Match, as Drew McIntyre is set to team up with the group against the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, will be defending her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Stark, who came agonizingly close to winning the title at Crown Jewel, won a #1 Contender's Battle Royal on RAW.

The Eradicator has been unstoppable as champion, and will once again aim for another huge victory.

