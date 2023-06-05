Rhea Ripley has showcased her dominance plenty of times, but it's still a sight to behold for fans. She has used her superior strength to overcome most of the challengers who have come her way in a WWE ring.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, where she defeated Charlotte Flair. Since then, she has defeated both Zelina Vega and Natalya at events.

Now, heading into Money in the Bank, it's not quite clear whom she will face next, as no match has been decided. With her in the form that she is, though, it will be a tough match for whoever eventually faces her.

Now, she has shown her dominance yet again at a WWE live event in Manchester, England. Rhea Ripley was facing Natalya when she bodily picked her off the ground holding on to her legs, and then put her in the reverse Texas Cloverleaf, using her hands instead of her legs.

While Ripley has used this move several times in the past, it remains quite an impressive phenomenon to watch and requires a lot of arm and upper body strength. Natalya hung on for a bit, but she was eventually forced to tap out.

After the match was done, she bent down and glared at her fallen opponent, as well.

