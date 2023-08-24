[WATCH] Rhea Ripley breaks character mid-match; tells opponent to 'headbutt' her

Rhea Ripley broke character and could be heard telling her opponent to headbutt her during a match on NXT Heatwave.

The Nightmare currently appears on both RAW and NXT on a regular basis. She recently competed in a mixed tag team match on NXT.

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Dominik Mysterio, and the duo took on Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria on the latest edition of NXT. At one point during the bout, Ripley caught hold of Valkyria and could be heard telling her to hit her with a headbutt. Immediately after, Valkyria headbutted Ripley. You can hear Ripley's instruction to Valkyria in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Dominik ended up losing the match

During the final moments of the match, when it seemed Ripley and Dominik had the upper hand, Raquel Rodriguez came out suddenly and launched an attack on Ripley. The duo brawled all the way to the back, leaving Dominik to fend for himself in the ring. Moments later, Dragon Lee pinned Dominik, after a tilt-a-whirl reverse DDT, to pick up a huge win for his team.

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant stars on the WWE roster since early 2023. She certainly won't be happy with Raquel costing her the mixed tag team match on NXT. The two female stars are set to collide at WWE Payback 2023, with Ripley's Women's World Championship on the line.

For those unaware, this was Ripley's first loss in three months. On the May 5, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega defeated Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Following the loss, Ripley won 22 straight singles matches.

When it comes to singles competition, Ripley has been undefeated for more than a year at this point. The last time she lost a singles match on WWE TV was way back in June 2022, when she lost to Liv Morgan.

Drop your reactions in the comments section below to Ripley breaking character and telling Lyra Valkyria to headbutt her!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot