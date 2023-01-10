Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley didn't take kindly to being called 'Mami' by Cedric Alexander on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, a Tag Team Turmoil match was contested to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day won the match and will now face The Usos for the tag team titles.

At one point during the match, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander got the upper hand on The Judgment Day. A confident Alexander put his focus on The Nightmare and mockingly called her 'Mami.' This received a non-PG response from Ripley, who responded with, "Hi, d**khead!"

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley's non-PG retort was met with several surprised reactions from fans

WWE Superstars rarely mouth profanities at their opponents on live TV. Ripley's response to Cedric Alexander left the WWE Universe surprised.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant wrestlers on the WWE roster. The Nightmare has been terrorizing WWE's top babyfaces for a while now. She spent quite some time harassing Dominik Mysterio, to the point where the youngster turned on his father and joined forces with The Judgment Day.

Ripley acknowledged her on-screen demeanor on weekly WWE TV while speaking with SPORTbible Australia last year.

"I feel like the evolution of Rhea Ripley has been all my different personalities that have been turned up to 100. I feel like this is a different side of me compared to the Rhea Ripley from a year ago, it’s just different personas and emotions inside of me that get to come out. I’m being very cheeky on TV these days and getting my hands dirty and it’s been a lot of fun.” [H/T 411Mania]

The former RAW Women's Champion was in action on the latest episode of RAW, where she took on Candice LeRae. Despite a valiant effort from The Poison Pixie, Ripley emerged victorious following a dominant performance.

Did Ripley cross the line with her repartee at Cedric Alexander? Let us know in the comments section below.

