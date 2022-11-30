[Watch] – Rhea Ripley crashes training session between two current WWE Superstars 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley crashed a training session between Judgment Day member Damian Priest and Sheamus.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley faced Mia Yim in a singles match. Mia had the upper hand initially but was interrupted twice by Rhea's stablemate Dominik Mysterio. Eventually, The O.C. and other Judgment Day members came out and the match was called off.

In a recent tweet, The Eradicator was spotted during an ongoing training session between The Brawling Brutes member Sheamus and The Archer of Infamy.

In response to the fan tweet, The Celtic Warrior mentioned that Ripley has been making a lot of cameos. He wrote:

"Cameo after Cameo after...#bravechange"

Check out the fan tweet and Sheamus' response below:

Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley's booking on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea's booking on Monday Night RAW and asked fans not to compare her to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he wished he was writing for The Eradicator as he appreciated her potential.

"I wish I was writing for Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley is a beast, she is a freak. She is unique, she has the potential to be a huge star."

He continued, adding that he couldn't recall Chyna being booked weakly during her time on the roster. Rather, he stated how the Hall of Famer's booking showcased her strengths.

The veteran mentioned that Ripley's booking was doing her incredible character no favors.

"I can't remember one single instance where Chyna was selling to somebody. I can't remember in my mind watching Chyna sell. What's going on over here bro? I can't remember Chyna selling. She definitely wasn't going to sell to a female. My point is, don't compare Rhea Ripley to Chyna when she is selling to women she should be beating every week. We saw her sell to Asuka last week. We saw her sell to Mia Yim for ten minutes," Russo added.

It will be interesting to see how far WWE takes Mia Yim and Ripley's rivalry in the near future.

