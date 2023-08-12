[WATCH] Rhea Ripley dances with former rival after WWE SmackDown goes off the air; dominates 2-time champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently danced with Bayley after the Women's World Champion defeated hometown star Natalya in a dark match after SmackDown.

The latest episode of SmackDown concluded when Jey Uso superkicked all the members of The Bloodline and announced that he was leaving the group and WWE. However, for the fans in attendence, the action didn't stop here as there were two dark matches scheduled after SmackDown went off the air.

The second dark match saw The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley take on two-time women's champion, Natalya. During the closing stages of the contest, Natalya had locked in her submission move, the Sharpshooter, when, Bayley ran down to the ring and caused a distraction.

This allowed Ripley to take advantage of the confusion, and execute a Riptide, to secure the win. After the match, Ripley shared a light-hearted moment with her former rival Bayley.

Natalya later addressed the home crowd to close the show. The first dark-match saw The Street Profits defeat The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in tag team action.

Rhea Ripley is the best WWE wrestler under 30, according to ESPN

ESPN recently released a list of the 30 best professional wrestlers in the world under the age of 30.

According to the list, the current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, is the second best wrestler in the world under the age of 30. She is the highest rated WWE Superstar on the list and second only to AEW World Champion MJF.

The list also saw The Eradicator's fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio ranked at number five. Seven WWE Superstars featured in the top ten, including former United States Champion Austin Theory (three), NXT Superstars Bron Breaker (six) and Carmelo Hayes (seven), former women's champion Liv Morgan (nine) and the social media megastar Logan Paul (ten).

While being called the best wrestler in the world is a very subjective thing, no list can justify the tag without controversy. However, it's evidently safe to say that the future of WWE is in safe hands.

