[WATCH] Rhea Ripley drops 40-year-old star on entranceway while carrying him backstage

Rhea Ripley hilariously dropped fellow WWE Superstar and The Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest, during tonight's live event in Toronto.

The Eradicator and Damian Priest lost a Mixed Tag Team match to Karl Anderson and Mia Yim at tonight's WWE house show that emanated from Toronto. After the loss, Ripley carried Priest to the back as she usually does at live events.

This time, though, she ended up dropping him midway. Check out the hilarious footage below:

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are incredibly close in real life

The Nightmare aligned with Damian Priest earlier this year. The two best friends have been wreaking havoc on WWE's top babyfaces ever since. The Judgment Day also consists of Rey Mysterio's son Dominik and former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Longtime fans of Ripley and Priest are aware that they are quite close in real life as well. Ripley has had nothing but praise for her Judgment Day teammate in past interviews.

The 40-year-old opened up about Ripley while speaking with Rick Ucchino earlier this year. Here's what he said:

"The world doesn't even know what Rhea is capable of, and that's crazy considering all she's already accomplished. The shackles are a bit loose and that was the point of The Judgment Day. Let's do it our way and now we're really going to have some fun. Like, we were having fun earlier. Individually, we were all successful. We were all happy and having fun. But this is wonderful, you know? And all we talk about is the crazy things we're going to do." [H/T Super Luchas]

Rhea Ripley recently said that she had been wanting to do an intergender match together with Damian Priest for a long time. She also revealed that she once wore Priest's ring gear when she lost hers.

Courtesy of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley's wish of teaming up with Damian Priest finally came true. Only time will tell how far The Judgment Day manages to go on WWE's main roster.

