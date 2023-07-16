[WATCH] Rhea Ripley encountered a guard at WWE live event; here's what happened next

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had an amusing encounter with a security guard at last night's live event.

Ripley is currently one of the most over superstars on WWE's roster. She usually has a blast at WWE's Live Events at the expense of others, be it fellow superstars, announcers, or security personnel.

At last night's WWE Live Event, Rhea Ripley encountered a security guard while making her entrance. She approached the guard and intimidated him. She then pressed her hand against his face in a playful manner, as fans collectively cheered for her.

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley recently had another hilarious encounter with a WWE security guard

Last month, WWE presented a Live Event from Manchester. At the event, Ripley walked past a security guard, stared at him, and then gently patted herself on the back.

The Nightmare is currently the Women's World Champion on the RAW brand. She won the SmackDown Women's title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. After the 2023 WWE Draft, Ripley was handed the brand new Women's World title. Ripley has garnered massive praise from WWE legends and her peers as well. Here's what Becky Lynch said about her while talking with Daniel Cormier and Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA:

“She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.” [H/T Fightful]

The security guard seemed quite intimidated by Ripley's antics. It would be interesting to see what he has to say about the amusing incident.

