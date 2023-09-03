The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had some harsh words for her opponent Raquel Rodriguez during their title match at Payback.

The Nightmare defended her title against a motivated Raquel last Saturday at Payback. Both competitors showed their awesome strength as they hit each other as hard as possible. At one point, Ripley was busted open and still pushed on. As Rodriguez looked to pick up the win, Dirty Dominik Mysterio showed up. Although Raquel planted him with a Powerslam, the distraction was enough for The Eradicator to hit the Riptide and pick up the win.

During the match, as Ripley got busted open, it seemed to unlock a more vicious side of her. She grabbed her opponent by the hair and started trash-talking with her. It almost seemed like The Judgment Day member was irate that Raquel managed to draw first blood.

"You're gonna make me bleed my own blood? You're nothing."

Rhea Ripley is proud of The Judgment Day

Payback was an important premium live event for The Judgment Day. By the end of the night, every member of the nefarious faction was holding a title.

While The Nightmare connivingly demolished Raquel Rodriguez in singles combat, Damian Priest and Finn Balor pulled off an incredible feat as they defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Judgment Day members were in a Steel City Street Fight against the Undisputed Tag Team Champions with the fate of the titles in the balance.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh all got involved during the match, which allowed Priest and Balor to capture the titles.

Rhea Ripley shared a Twitter post to celebrate the eventful night and proclaim the stable's dominance on the whole of WWE.

