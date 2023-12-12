Watch: Rhea Ripley impressively avoids botching her own finisher on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was forced to step into the ring with Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW this week. It was Dupri's second-ever singles match on the red brand and it was clear from the very beginning that she was out of her depth with Mami.

When Rhea Ripley set Maxxine Dupri up for a Powerbomb, she was unable to lift her above her head, and the move was botched twice before Dupri actually took Ripley down on the second attempt.

Ripley was eventually able to end the match with the Riptide, but even that move was botched, since the aforementioned video shows that somehow Maxxine got her legs stuck between Ripley's and actually kicked her in the thigh.

It is quite impressive that despite this, Ripley was able to lift Maxxine up to ensure that the move was delivered and she was able to finish the match without another botch.

It is clear that Ivy Nile and Rhea Ripley are now being teased, but it is unclear where this narrative leaves Maxxine Dupri, who could step back up to this level after a little more training.

