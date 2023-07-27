WATCH: Rhea Ripley kisses current champion on WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the hottest couple in WWE at present, and they have taken their partnership down to NXT in recent weeks, where Mysterio is now the North American Champion.

The duo were part of the show again this week, and many fans may have missed a brief but touching moment between the two stars when Lyra Valkyria was on the outside and the two were on the apron.

As seen in the video below, Ripley is the one who turns to her on-screen partner and kisses him on the forehead just as the screen turns to video-in-video for a replay.

jojo @MyBuddyRhea 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nmYWXNJ6sb The little kiss on his head at the end

This isn't the first cute moment that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have shared in recent weeks. It's clear that the couple has become much closer recently, and together, they are on an impressive run.

Despite being RAW Superstars, Ripley and Mysterio have been able to dominate all three brands alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Both stars are currently on the run of their careers and the WWE Universe is starting to believe the chemistry between them, which was originally on shaky ground.

The Judgment Day is back on the same page thanks to Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day has had some issues since Money in the Bank due to Finn Balor and Damian Priest clearly both wanting the same thing. This has allowed Rhea Ripley and Mysterio to branch off, but in recent weeks the group has found common ground after The Nightmare forced them to talk it out.

It seems that the tension is still there, but after SummerSlam, Balor will either have the World Heavyweight Championship or will have already used his chance against Seth Rollins, so it will be Dominik's turn, with Damian Priest waiting in the shadows with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

