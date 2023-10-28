Watch: Rhea Ripley makes her feelings for WWE RAW star clear

Rhea Ripley didn't make an effort to hide her true feelings for a WWE RAW Superstar during a live event in Germany.

Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day were among the select superstars who traveled to Germany earlier this week for a series of live events in Munich, Cologne, and Hamburg. WWE also announced during the trip its very first PLE in the country next year called Bash in Berlin.

All members of The Judgment Day were in action during the three shows. Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, while Dominik Mysterio faced off against Sami Zayn for the NXT North American Championship.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. Ripley and Dom accompanied the champs for their match, with one video showing The Eradicator pushing JD McDonagh away which was caught on camera.

Here's the video of the hilarious moment:

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor all ended up retaining their championships. In the case of Dirty Dom, he got his win via disqualification that led to a tag team match. Dom and JD McDonagh lost to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso three times.

Rhea Ripley to defend her championship in Fatal 5-Way match

The toughest title defense of Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Championship will be at WWE Crown Jewel next week. Ripley will defend the title against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way match.

That means Ripley can lose her championship without getting pinned or submitted. Jax started it all by attacking all four other superstars in subsequent weeks before a couple of all-out brawls forced RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make the match.

WWE Crown Jewel will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4. It will be the 10th Premium Live Event in the country since 2018.

