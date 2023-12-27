[Watch] Rhea Ripley punches CM Punk during Dominik Mysterio match

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley punched CM Punk during his match against Dominik Mysterio at a live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023.

After almost a decade, Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. The fans were eagerly waiting to witness The Straight Edge Superstar again in the WWE ring. He faced Dominik in one of the biggest live events of the year and emerged victorious after hitting his famous finisher, the GTS.

However, during the bout, Rhea Ripley viciously punched CM Punk in the face while the referee was distracted. A fan recently took to Twitter to post a snippet from the match in which The Eradicator can be seen playing it cool in front of the official after hitting Punk.

Mami can also be heard saying that she did not do anything and was just standing there for a photoshoot.

"I’m doing a photoshoot, I did jacksh*t. What are you talking about?" Rhea Ripley said.

You can check out a screenshot of the censored tweet below:

Screenshot of a censored fan tweet in which Rhea Ripley punched CM Punk.

Rhea Ripley changed her WWE character because she thought it was "way too bubbly"

During a recent interview with The West Sport to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley talked about her initial character in WWE. The Eradicator said that she wanted to change her bubbly character because it felt like she was trying to be someone else.

"When I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn’t me. The person you see today is the person I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of who I watched growing up. I thought that’s what they wanted, I didn’t feel comfortable," Rhea Ripley said.

Some fans believe CM Punk will go after the rest of The Judgment Day members as well in the upcoming weeks. What WWE has planned for Punk's future remains to be seen.

Did you enjoy The Straight Edge Superstar's first WWE match in almost a decade? Let us know in the comments section below.