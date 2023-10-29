[WATCH] Rhea Ripley pushes WWE star away from her after heated argument

A fan captured an insane piece of footage involving Rhea Ripley at the Berlin Live event.

The Judgment Day took on The New Day in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match in Berlin on Saturday. Ultimately, the heels managed to pick up a big win and retain their gold.

At one point during the bout, Rhea Ripley was seen having an argument with JD McDonagh. Ripley ultimately pushed McDonagh away from her, as you can view in the footage below:

Expand Tweet

JD McDonagh is currently serving as an associate of The Judgment Day faction. He has been trying to become a member of the group for quite some time now, though the response from the members of the stable has been mixed at best.

On WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest opened up about what McDonagh needed to do to join the stable.

"Hopefully, I won't have to do anything else," Priest said. "Hopefully, he does everything the way he's supposed to do, follows everybody's advice, and could eventually prove himself enough so he could achieve his dream and his goal of being a member of The Judgment Day, but until then, we'll see." [H/T WrestlingInc]

As for Rhea Ripley's exchange with McDonagh, one wonders what exactly led to the duo arguing. Here's hoping either Ripley or McDonagh shed some light on the incident in the near future.

What could Ripley and JD McDonagh have been arguing about? Sound off with your guesses in the comments section below.