WATCH: Rhea Ripley's reaction to CM Punk's historic WWE return caught on camera

Rhea Ripley had an interesting reaction to CM Punk's return to WWE. Ripley, who was at ringside during the Men's WarGames Match, seemed least interested in Punk's return.

Earlier in the night, Ripley had successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. During the Men's WarGames Match, she made her way to the ring in an attempt to help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

Following the culmination of the Men's WarGames Match, as Punk made his shocking return, the cameras caught Ripley's reaction. The Eradicator simply threw up the middle finger.

Check out Ripley's reaction to Punk's return:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk previously departed WWE in 2014. This led to a seven-year retirement from professional wrestling before he returned in 2021, signing with All Elite Wrestling.

During his time in AEW, Punk won the AEW World Championship, and was involved in memorable feuds with MJF, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley. After defeating Samoa Joe at this year's All In pay-per-view, Punk was fired by Tony Khan's promotion.

Expand Tweet

Following his exit from AEW, rumors circulated on social media suggesting that The Best In The World was on his way back to WWE.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's reaction to CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here