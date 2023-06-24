Rhea Ripley has shared a video on her official Twitter handle, claiming that she's running on less than two hours of sleep.

The Nightmare is one of the hardest-working WWE Superstars from the current crop. She always makes it a point to never miss her gym sessions.

Rhea Ripley recently posted a video on her Twitter handle in which she can be seen training her legs. Ripley mentioned in the caption that she is running on less than two hours of sleep. Check out her post below:

"Runnin on an hour 40 sleep and a f’n dream of having bigger legs 💀 Help."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Help Runnin on an hour 40 sleep and a f’n dream of having bigger legsHelp Runnin on an hour 40 sleep and a f’n dream of having bigger legs 💀 Help https://t.co/nMSX6S1tzi

Rhea Ripley is incredibly jacked and seemingly never misses a day at the gym

Fans of Ripley who follow her on social media know how passionate she is about gymming. Ripley occasionally shares videos of her gym sessions and is one of the most jacked female stars on the WWE roster today.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley opened up about her fitness routine and gave a sneak peek into her gym sessions. Here's what she told David Taylor:

"Normally, when I go to the gym, I do 20 minutes of cardio, then lift weights for two and a half, sometimes three hours – it really depends on what I want to do. It's my happy place, so I like to spend time there – it's the one place I get to turn my brain off. At the moment, I still get in to do cardio and I'm weight training at least six days a week, but today I only did back [training] for an hour. It definitely isn't my preference, but you just have to go in and hustle, because when it comes to WrestleMania, you want to be as fit and look as good as you can." (H/T GQ Magazine)

Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion on the RAW brand. Judging by her dominance in the ring over the past few months, one wonders if anyone in the Women's division has it in her to take The Nightmare down.

Share your reactions to Ripley's tweet in the comments below!

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes