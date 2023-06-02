[WATCH] Rhea Ripley shows off her kid Dominik Mysterio action figure; says that she has custody of him

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become one of the biggest draws on WWE RAW. The duo has wreaked havoc every week, and it doesn't look like they'll be stopping any time soon. Recently during an interview, Mami showed off an action figure of Dominik when he was a child, staking a claim on his custody.

Back in 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were battling for the custody of Dominik. At the time, he was a teenager and was a part of the storyline that saw the two rivals compete in a Ladder Match for the child's custody.

In an interview with My Love Letter To Wrestling, Rhea Ripley was asked whether she followed the storyline that ended in a Ladder Match for her Dom-Dom's custody. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she couldn't follow it at the time but has a Dominik Mysterio action figure showing that she now has custody of him.

"I actually wasn't. I missed all of that because it was so hard to watch in Australia. But now, I have custody of Dominik."

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battled for Dom's custody at the 2005 edition of SummerSlam. The Masked Luchador won the ladder match, rightfully earning the custody of his biological son.

Why did Seth Rollins apologize to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio?

On last Monday's episode of WWE RAW, during his tag team match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Seth Rollins slid out of the ring to hug Rhea Ripley and pose with her for photos. Ripley was unaware of whom she was posing with at the time. When she realized it was Rollins, she was shocked and yelled at him to return to the ring.

On the episode of WWE's The Bump, the World Heavyweight Champion explained why he did it and hoped he didn't offend the duo and Ripley's boyfriend, Buddy Matthews.

"I hope Rhea wasn't too offended. Hopefully, Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] wasn't too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn't too offended," said Rollins [during the live show].

The Eradicator recently defeated Natalya in just 69 seconds at Night of Champions, it will be interesting to see who will challenge Ripley next as the company heads to London for its next premium live event, Money in the Bank.

