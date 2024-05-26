[WATCH] Rhea Ripley sings Justin Bieber's song 'Baby ft. Ludacris' to Buddy Matthews; his reaction is priceless

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews shared a heartfelt moment in a new video that The Eradicator shared on her Instagram story. In the clip, Ripley can be seen singing Justin Bieber's song, Baby ft. Ludacris, to Matthews.

Mami is enjoying her time away from WWE's weekly action and spending it with her fiance Buddy Matthews. The duo occasionally posts reels and pictures together on social media.

In a new video on Rhea Ripley's Instagram story, she can be seen singing a song while looking at Buddy Matthews. The song in question is Justin Bieber's Baby ft. Ludacris. Buddy's reaction in the final moments of the clip was priceless.

You can watch Ripley's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's arch-rival talked about her plans to take revenge

Ahead of the April 8, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley's arch-rival, Liv Morgan, appeared on WWE's The Bump and revealed that she was planning to kick off her "Revenge Tour" against Mami.

"I can say that I’ve been very, very, very strategic. I’ve been very, very, very patient. The revenge tour is very much on, and if I were you guys tonight, I’d watch me. I am happy that Rhea won. Do you know why I’m happy she won? Because I’m gonna be the one to take away everything from her. I’m very much aware of what Rhea’s capable of. I’m very much aware of her greatness, but it’s not gonna be at the cost of my career," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

That night on RAW, Morgan attacked Ripley backstage and gave her a legitimate injury. Mami was then forced to vacate her Women's World Championship and go on a hiatus from WWE programming.

In Ripley's absence, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event to become the new Women's World Champion. Interestingly, it was Dominik Mysterio's interference in the match that led to Liv winning the title.

