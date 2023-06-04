[WATCH] Rhea Ripley did something unexpected after defeating 41-year-old star at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was spotted whispering something in Natalya's ear after their match at tonight's live event in White Plains, NY.

The Eradicator squashed Natalya at Night of Champions Premium Live Event to retain her SmackDown Women's title. At tonight's WWE live event emanating from White Plains, the duo met again with the SmackDown Women's title on the line.

Rhea Ripley succeeded in defeating The Queen of Harts this time around as well. A fan shared an interesting piece of footage immediately after Ripley retained her title. In the short clip, The Judgment Day member can be seen whispering something in Natalya's ear after the bout.

Natalya was pretty confident about her match with Rhea Ripley

Shortly before WWE Night of Champions 2023, Natalya took to social media to cut a heartfelt promo hyping her match against The Nightmare.

She mentioned fans talking about how she's not on Ripley's level and added that the SmackDown Women's Champion will respect her at Night of Champions:

"I have never been a favorite. And it’s something I’ve struggled with, and I have fought against, and like I haven’t lasted this long in WWE by not fighting tooth and nail for every single thing I have because I know that I’ve never been a favorite. Rhea can mock me. She can beat me up. And she might even beat me, but at Night of Champions, I can assure you that she is going to respect me. She’s gonna respect me.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Unfortunately, Nattie was squashed in 69 seconds in Saudi Arabia. Ripley later appeared on The Battleground Podcast and seemed quite elated over beating the former Divas Champion in exactly 69 seconds. She then stated that it was a birthday present from her to Natalya.

