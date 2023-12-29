[WATCH] Rhea Ripley spits gum on six-time champion at WWE live event

Rhea Ripley spit gum on a fellow WWE Superstar during tonight's live event.

At tonight's house show, The Nightmare took on Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World title. She ended up winning the match to retain her title belt.

At one point during the bout, Rhea Ripley could be seen spitting gum on Shayna Baszler and daring her to hit her. Baszler responded by attacking The Eradicator with a bunch of hard kicks.

Ripley has been champion since WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title. She has defeated some of the biggest female stars in WWE over the past nine months, including Natalya, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

Judging by Ripley's current standing on the roster, it's highly unlikely that she will lose the title before Elimination Chamber: Perth. Rhea Ripley is beyond excited to perform in front of her countrymen at the event.

The reaction to her current title reign has been mixed. Many fans have lauded her performances, while others have criticized WWE for focusing more on her antics with The Judgment Day and less on her title reign.

