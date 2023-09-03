Watch: Rhea Ripley subtly pays tribute to iconic former WWE Superstar at Payback

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback and this allowed her to pay tribute to one of the greatest Women's Champions of all time.

Ripley's gear for the match was instantly recognizable for many fans of the Attitude Era as it was a tribute to Hall of Famer Chyna. It was outfit that became iconic for the former superstar throughout her short WWE career.

Throughout the course of her career, Rhea Ripley has often been compared to Chyna, by both fans and her fellow stars. It does seem fair, given the way she has risen through the ranks as part of a stable, and become known for taking down her male adversaries whenever needed.

The black gear is one that Chyna became well-known for, and it's likely that the comparisons between the two women will now continue further, following this latest move. Rhea Ripley herself has commented on being compared to Chyna, as has Chyna's former teammate Shawn Michaels, and it seems that the 36-year-old is still honored to be seen in the same light as the ninth wonder of the world.

