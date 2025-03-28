[WATCH] Rhea Ripley trolls her husband Buddy Matthews in a hilarious moment on his live stream

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are one of the power couples in wrestling, and fans got a sneak peek of their dynamic during Matthews' live stream. In a hilarious moment, Ripley trolled her husband.

Ad

During a stream, Buddy Matthews jokingly told his wife, Rhea Ripley, that the fans on the stream didn't want to see her. She trolled him back by saying, "B**ch, they're here for me. "

You can watch the funny banter in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ripley is a regular guest on the stream and, as one could guess, is a major reason why people tune in. She has become one of the biggest breakout stars in professional wrestling and WWE since Triple H took over in 2022. Following her victory at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she has reached a status where it's hard to turn back.

That's why she is expected to compete in a major singles Women's Title match at WrestleMania for the fifth time since 2020.

Ad

Rhea Ripley has her last chance at attaining a path to WrestleMania 41 next week

Rhea Ripley will have a chance to secure her spot at WrestleMania 41, but this will be her last opportunity. To raise the stakes even higher, she has never defeated IYO SKY in a singles match, with the record being lopsided in favor of the Japanese star.

Ad

In terms of their televised record, IYO SKY is 3-0 in their matches against one another, while one televised bout ended in a no-contest. But that's not all. In a decision made in haste, a tense Adam Pearce declared that Bianca Belair, who is the number one contender at WrestleMania 41, will be the special guest referee for the Women's World Title match in London next week.

Expand Tweet

When Bianca Belair said she had no idea how to referee, Pearce unsympathetically told her she had a week to find out how to do it. While Pearce has been busy and tense with a lot of happenings on RAW, the drama in the Women's World Title feud has been the greatest visible source of stress for the General Manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback