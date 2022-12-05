[WATCH] Ricochet almost slips on the barricade and falls; reacts on Twitter

Ricochet has reacted to a clip of him almost slipping on the barricade beside the ring on last week's SmackDown.

The finals of the SmackDown World Cup saw the 5ft 9 inches tall star beat Santos Escobar, with the bout headlining last week's episode of SmackDown. At one point during the match, the high-flyer jumped on the barricade to prepare for a high-risk spot with his opponent. He almost slipped on the barricade and averted an uneasy landing on the fans at ringside.

Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins was sitting at ringside and got a pretty close view of the dangerous spot. He captured a video of the spot and shared it on his Instagram handle. The video later received a response from Ricochet himself who stated that he almost fell into Dawkins' lap while he was on the barricade.

"Bout fell in his lap! Hahaha"

Ricochet @KingRicochet Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



@DDawkins66 Offensive Tackle for The Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins posted his view of the Ricochet and Santos Escobar barricade spot from SmackDown on his instagram story last night Offensive Tackle for The Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins posted his view of the Ricochet and Santos Escobar barricade spot from SmackDown on his instagram story last night 🔥@DDawkins66 https://t.co/DuuMqt2V94 Bout fell in his lap! Hahaha twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Bout fell in his lap! Hahaha twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Ricochet was determined to win the SmackDown World Cup

The former WWE United States Champion beat Braun Strowman in the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup. He then spoke to WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley and explained why winning the SmackDown World Cup was so important to him. Check out his comments below:

"It means the world. It means everything to me. It was devastating when I lost it. So that is another key motivating factor behind all of this. It is not just to win for America, to win the SmackDown World Cup, and to just win in general for Ricochet. Because we know Ricochet's past, this hasn't been the best couple of years for him so this is a chance for me to redeem myself and show that I belong here," he said.

Ricochet has done quite well for himself as a mid-card act over the years. He has held both US and Intercontinental titles in the past. His SmackDown World Cup victory earned him a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental title.

The two superstars are set to face off for the Intercontinental title on the December 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen if the unthinkable happens and Gunther loses the prestigious title to the 34-year-old star.

What do you think of Ricochet's near-fall on SmackDown? Should he refrain from attempting such stunts in the near future?

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes