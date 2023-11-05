Watch: Roman Reigns asks major question following WWE Crown Jewel victory

Roman Reigns was able to come out on top at WWE Crown Jewel after a Spear to LA Knight, which came after Knight had already delivered his BFT and Jimmy Uso stepped in to save the match for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is expected to take some time away from WWE now and not wrestle until The Royal Rumble, but it seems that after pinning Knight he has already moved forward and is looking at who could be his next challenger.

As Reigns made his way down the steps and up the ramp, he looked into the camera and asked "Who's next?" This is the question that many fans are currently asking following the win.

AJ Styles is set to return to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown after more than a month on the sidelines. The former WWE Champion was attacked by The Bloodline which prevented him from being John Cena's partner for Fastlane.

That then allowed LA Knight to step into the title picture and he was able to climb up the card to challenge Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Styles now has a few weeks to take care of The Bloodline before Roman Reigns is expected to put his title on the line again at The Royal Rumble.

