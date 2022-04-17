Watch: Roman Reigns cuts rare babyface promo; tells fans not to share it online

Roman Reigns made a special request to fans during his promo at the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently the most dominant star in the company. He recently defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, to become a double world champion.

Last night, Reigns took on Drew McIntyre in a WWE Universal title match at the Saturday Night’s Main Event house show. Reigns registered a major victory over The Scottish Warrior and cut a heartfelt babyface promo after the win. The Tribal Chief also requested fans not to publish his out-of-character promo on social media.

Check out the promo below:

John Clark @johnrclark12 Roman broke character after the show to thank everyone for supporting the superstars who don't get an offseason and to please not publish videos of him breaking character lol... #WWE #WWE Erie Roman broke character after the show to thank everyone for supporting the superstars who don't get an offseason and to please not publish videos of him breaking character lol... #WWE #WWEErie

Roman Reigns is hands down the biggest heel in WWE today

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 by defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. He has faced a long string of top stars over the past two years, but no one has managed to defeat him for his title.

The Head of the Table added the WWE title to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns' heel turn at SummerSlam 2020 marked a major point in his WWE career. He hasn't been the same ever since, and has turned into an even bigger draw than he ever was.

The Undisputed Universal Champion has previously spoken up about how he always wanted to turn heel:

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel. I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did," said Reigns. [H/T FOX Sports]

Reigns occasionally breaks character at WWE live events and house shows, though. He usually does it to thank fans and talk about their continuous support. This was one such occasion. However, it remains to be seen how WWE will react to this promo and whether a character change is truly on the cards for The Tribal Chief in the future.

Do you think Roman Reigns will eventually turn face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha