Watch: Roman Reigns reacts to fans chanting "Suplex City" after SmackDown goes off air

Roman Reigns wasn't thrilled with fans chanting "Suplex City" after SmackDown went off the air, and had a message for the city of Miami.

Reigns teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders in a dark match after tonight's episode of the blue brand. Fans in attendance managed to get on the Universal Champion's nerves with a certain iconic chant.

The Miami crowd chanted "Suplex City" at Reigns, and The Tribal Chief wasn't happy one bit. He took the microphone and sent a message to the fans, stating that "Miami is the island of relevancy now." He then took a shot at Brock Lesnar as well.

Check out the video of Roman Reigns' promo, captured by a fan in attendance on SmackDown:

Roman Reigns is quite familiar with the term "Suplex City"

The German Suplex is one of the most devastating moves in WWE history. Brock Lesnar has put down a long string of opponents using this move. But when did the term "Suplex City" come into being?

At SummerSlam 2014, The Beast Incarnate met John Cena in the main event, with the WWE World Heavyweight title on the line. Lesnar executed 16 German Suplexes on Cena, and eventually won the match. WWE has acknowledged this bout as the birth of "Suplex City."

At WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off in the main event. Fans who have watched this clash are well aware that Lesnar threw Reigns around like a ragdoll on several occasions. At one point during the match, he uttered the now-iconic words: "Suplex City, bi**h!"

The German Suplex has become an integral part of his moveset over the years. Lesnar is determined to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 38 and become the Undisputed Champion in the process.

The new Roman Reigns is quite a dangerous entity himself, and it would take more than a few German Suplexes to put him down.

Do you think BLesnar will successfully manage to take Reigns to Suplex City at The Show of Shows? Share your predictions below!

