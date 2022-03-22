Watch: Roman Reigns reacts after fight breaks out during his promo

Roman Reigns was forced to pause his promo at a recent WWE live event after a fan got into a fight with security personnel.

The Tribal Chief took on Drew McIntyre in a Universal title match at WWE's latest live event in Johnson City, Tennessee. At one point, Reigns took a mic and cut an intense promo in the ring. During this, a fight broke out at the ringside seating area.

A fan took the video of Reigns' reaction and shared it on Twitter. As per the fan, the guy got into a fight with security personnel after the former was told to move from his spot while the aisle was being cleared.

Reigns noticed what was happening and paused his promo. He addressed the fans and looked a bit annoyed to be interrupted.

°°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆ @_shownusofty literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. https://t.co/v29pggPM6x

°°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆ @_shownusofty context: security wanted the aisle cleared, and this guy walked up beside me recording ro, the security guard told him to move and he didn't so yeah they tussled. context: security wanted the aisle cleared, and this guy walked up beside me recording ro, the security guard told him to move and he didn't so yeah they tussled.😭

Roman Reigns is doing the best work of his career at present

After several years of portraying him as a babyface, WWE finally turned Reigns heel at SummerSlam 2020. He went on to win the Universal title at WWE Payback and has held the belt ever since.

Roman Reigns has done exceptionally well as a bad guy on WWE TV. Some even call him one of the greatest heels ever to step foot in a WWE ring. Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his Universal title at Johnson City successfully.

Fans are currently going gaga over how he reacted after he had to stop his promo after noticing the fight. Check out a couple of reactions below:

Yellow Daisy @Yellow__Daisy twitter.com/_shownusofty/s… °°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆ @_shownusofty literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. https://t.co/v29pggPM6x Roman can be so funny he's literally better at live shows than on smackdown Roman can be so funny he's literally better at live shows than on smackdown 😭 twitter.com/_shownusofty/s…

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 this man proves me right constantly that he’s a super villain °°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆ @_shownusofty literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. literally a f*ght happened midway through roman's speech lol. https://t.co/v29pggPM6x Roman Reigns is literally feeding off the negativitythis man proves me right constantly that he’s a super villain twitter.com/_shownusofty/s… Roman Reigns is literally feeding off the negativity 😂😂 this man proves me right constantly that he’s a super villain twitter.com/_shownusofty/s…

Reigns has a big title defense ahead of him, against possibly his biggest rival, Brock Lesnar. The two behemoths will collide in a "Winner Takes All" match to unify Lesnar's WWE title and Reigns' Universal title at WrestleMania 38.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania with the titles? And do share your thoughts on Reigns' reaction to the ringside fight in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy