[WATCH] Roman Reigns spotted smiling when Cody Rhodes pinned him at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns could be seen smiling while being pinned by Cody Rhodes in their WrestleMania XL encounter.

At WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief's run as the top champion finally came to an end, courtesy of The American Nightmare. During the match, WWE legends, including John Cena and The Undertaker, took care of The Bloodline, stopping The Rock and Solo Sikoa from interfering. Jey Uso and Seth Rollins also made their presence felt during the main event.

Rhodes finally got his hand raised and dethroned Reigns after hitting three consecutive Cross Rhodes. On social media, a fan pointed out that The Tribal Chief was smiling while being pinned by The American Nightmare.

Check out Reigns smiling while being pinned by Rhodes:

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned to WWE as The Tribal Chief and aligned with Paul Heyman. This marked the beginning of a generational run, as the duo formed The Bloodline.

Over the last few years, The Bloodline dominated the company, with The Usos also winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. In 2024, the faction added The Rock, making them stronger than ever.

With Roman Reigns' historic title reign coming to an end, he is expected to take time off from the company. The same could be assumed for The Rock, who could return to Hollywood. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

