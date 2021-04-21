Watch: Ronda Rousey announces she is pregnant

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

The couple has shared a video on Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel with the special announcement, revealing that Rousey is four months pregnant.

"I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Baby bump, I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And, just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later," said Ronda Rousey.

Former RAW Women's Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant. We wish her and @travisbrowneMMA the best! pic.twitter.com/tcM27J3yj2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2021

The couple then shared some heartwarming videos of their journey over the last few months. The video ended with Ronda Rousey claiming that the "baddest baby on the planet" is arriving in September.

"Baddest baby on the planet. Coming to you soon. September 22nd," she added.

You can watch the entire video of Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne making this special announcement below.

Ronda Rousey's WWE RAW Women's Championship reign came to a newsworthy end in 2019

Ronda Rousey first appeared on WWE television in a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 31. At WWE Royal Rumble 2018, the Baddest Woman on the Planet made her proper WWE debut. Rousey went on to have her debut match at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Later that year, Rousey won the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. She held on to the title all the way till WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where she dropped the belt to Becky Lynch in a historic main event that also involved Charlotte Flair.

Ronda Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE television following WrestleMania 35.

Three years ago @RondaRousey walked into WWE and left a trail of destruction 😳



Maybe one day we'll see her again...#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NLgvzSYFej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2021

We here at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple on their delightful pregnancy-related news.

