[WATCH] Ronda Rousey breaks character in hilarious fan video from WWE live event

Ronda Rousey currently portrays a menacing heel on SmackDown. However, she surprisingly broke character at a recent WWE live event.

Rousey has been one of the most dominant forces in the women's division since she debuted for the company several years ago. The Rowdy One's character is known to be serious as she destroys her opponents with brute force.

Over the years, fans have come to know her as an intimidating person who takes no nonsense from anyone, including authority figures. This has helped her enjoy several dominant runs as women's champion. However, even Rousey isn't immune from breaking character, as she recently did so at a live event.

WWE presented a live event at Champaign, IL, on Saturday. One of the matches for the show was a tag team bout pitting Shayna Baszler and Rousey against Natalya and Tegan Nox.

A clip from the event has been circulating online showing the former SmackDown Women's Champion breaking character. In the clip, Rousey can be seen in a cheerful mood, prancing around Tegan Nox to get to the corner where Shayna Baszler is standing.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerge victorious at WWE live event

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's dominant tag team run continued at the Champaign, IL, live event.

The former MMA duo managed to put away Natalya and Tegan Nox in easy fashion. This isn't the first time these two teams have crossed paths, as they previously featured in a segment on SmackDown.

Baszler defeated Natalya this past week on SmackDown as well. The Queen of Harts has been feuding with Rousey and Baszler for quite some time now, and it looks like Tegan Nox has also joined the program.

Considering Shayna and Ronda's dominance, WWE could be planning a future tag team title run for the two women. It will be interesting to see if and when that happens.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey breaking character?

