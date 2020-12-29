Watch: Sasha Banks gives virtual makeovers to WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Sasha Banks is one of the top female Superstars in WWE right now.

Banks has had an incredible 2020, holding the RAW Women's Championship, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and now the SmackDown Women's Championship, which has made her a grand slam winner in WWE.

Banks successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella the TLC PPV earlier this month. She also appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Sasha Banks' hilarious virtual makeovers

Sasha Banks recently appeared in a special video for WWE Now India. During the video, Banks gave virtual makeovers to Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, as well as herself.

The video was hilarious and we saw Reigns with Andrade's beard and Drew McIntyre with a hair makeover. Sasha Banks also gave herself a tattoo.

Next up was AJ Styles, and Sasha Banks gave him a full beard for the virtual makeover. Last but not least, Banks gave Dolph Ziggler a moustache. You can check out the video below:

So, what are the Superstars who were given virtual makeovers by Sasha Banks up to in WWE right now?

Advertisement

Roman Reigns recently defended the WWE Universal Championship in two hardfought battles against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC and in a Steel Cage match on SmackDown. Reigns won both matches after interference from his cousin Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship at TLC against AJ Styles. Even after The Miz inserted himself into the match by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, it was McIntyre who eventually climbed the ladder and retrieved his title.

As for Dolph Ziggler, he is currently in a tag team with former NXT Champion Robert Roode on SmackDown. They have been taunting the Street Profits as of late.