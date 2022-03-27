Watch: Sasha Banks and Naomi entertain the WWE Universe during ad break

A fan video of WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi dancing to Dua Lipa's song has gone viral on Twitter.

Banks and Naomi recently brought back Team B.A.D. and are set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. The two superstars are undoubtedly enjoying their recent work together.

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks locked horns with Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Queen Zelina in a Fatal Four-Way match. During the ad break, Banks and Naomi entertained fans in attendance by dancing to Dua Lipa's Levitating.

A fan recorded the two superstars dancing on SmackDown. The WWE Universe was delighted to see the two top babyfaces from the blue brand going the extra mile to engage with the live audience.

Big WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38

Queen Zelina and Carmella are scheduled to put their Tag Team Championship on the line against WrestleMania 38 against three other teams. Sasha Banks and Naomi were the first contenders to be added to the match.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were the next team to be added to the title match after defeating the reigning champions on RAW. Both contenders then delivered an epic match on SmackDown, but it was interrupted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Later in the night, WWE official Sonya Deville was pleased with Natalya and Baszler's actions and added them to the title match. Interestingly, Vega and Carmella are currently not on the best terms.

The Tag Team Champions were briefly involved in a backstage brawl when Carmella slapped her tag team partner. But they quickly recovered from the mishap. Whether the champions continue to stay on the same page ahead of the big title match remains to be seen.

Banks picked up a big victory in the Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania. She is scheduled to appear on RAW next week. The Boss will team up with Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan to take on Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan in a massive eight-woman tag team match.

